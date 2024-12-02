Tersan Shipyard Announces the Launching "Leinebris"

About Tersan Shipyard

Tersan Shipyard is one of Turkey’s largest newbuild shipyard employing more than 4.500 people across three facilities, located in Istanbul and Yalova, Turkey and Leirvik, Norway.

With a proven track record of delivering over 150 vessels, Tersan specializes in construction of technologically advanced offshore, fishing and various other types of vessels for international clients, predominantly in Northern Europe.

Tersan has extensive experience in building of alternative-fueled and battery-operated vessels as well as a wide range of high added-value niche vessels of diverse types and sizes.

Tersan has been recognized as the export leader of Turkey in new shipbuilding sector for ten of the last eleven years.

Building on the success of its predecessor, delivered by Tersan Shipyard in 2015, the new Leinebris continues the legacy with enhanced sustainability and cutting-edge technology. The vessel is the first of its kind to integrate three different fishing methods: longlining, seining, and net fishing. This flexibility enables the vessel’s skipper to select the most efficient and environmentally friendly fishing method, minimizing the carbon footprint.The new Leinebris features key specifications, including a length of 67.3 meters and a width of 15 meters. It is powered by a diesel-electric propulsion system and equipped with PU115 azimuth and AR63 retractable azimuth combi thrusters for advanced maneuvering. The steering system includes BrunCon PTC and BrunCon JS with Position Hold and Brunvoll Fishpilot system. These innovations and features make the Leinebris a standout vessel. It is equipped with a large battery pack and three diesel-electric generator sets for optimal energy efficiency. It features fully electric deck equipment and winches allowing the vessel to maximize the energy it produces onboard.The vessel also boasts the ability to seamlessly switch between longlining, seining, and net fishing for maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact. Additionally, RSW tanks allow for the transportation of live fish to ensure a fresh production and ensuring top-quality catch.The vessel also includes double cargo decks, covered working decks, and a moonpool for crew safety. With accommodation for up to 25 persons, Leinebris offers high standards and excellent facilities.Paul Harald Leinebø from Leinebris AS commented on this innovative venture, stating, "This is a proud moment for us. I want to thank Tersan and the rest of our team who believes in us. With this newbuild we will harvest the finest Norwegian whitefish for years to come, whilst we also meet our sustainability targets and reduce our marine footprint.”Tersan Shipyard’s long-term partner, Skipsteknisk, designed the vessel. The new Leinebris is expected to enhance sustainable fisheries and effective resource management by doing so it will inspire environmentally friendly food choices and reinforces Norway’s global leadership as a seafood nation.“Eight years after the delivery of the first Leinebris, it is both a great honor and pleasure for us to be awarded as the builder of the new vessel. We believe she will be a revolutionary vessel for the fishing sector, continuing the pioneering legacy of Leinebris AS," said Mehmet Gazioğlu, CEO of Tersan Shipyard.The new Leinebris is scheduled for delivery in 2025, ready to set new standards in the fishing industry with her innovative features and sustainable design.