Sustainable dockings with Shore power

As part of Damen Shipyards Group’s mission to become the most sustainable maritime solutions provider, the Amsterdam yard has provided shore power for many years. In this way, the yard provided low emissions energy to vessels undergoing work in its docks. It was, however, not a solution compatible with all vessels.Commercial Manager Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf Jeen van der Werf explains, “Previously, we were able to provide shore power with 50 hertz. However, we get a lot of offshore, navy and fishing vessels come to the yard for work, and many of these vessels operate on 60 hertz.”As a result, he says, they often had to hire in a diesel powered generator, something the environmentally conscious yard was keen to avoid.“We’re always keen to play our part in advancing maritime sustainability so, when we heard about a 35% temporary subsidy for sea goings vessels from the RVO (Dutch Enterprise Agency) for shore power installations, we were very happy to take part with an investment of our own.”First, the yard needed to find a company that could think along with them to create the right solution; one that would cover all the diverse vessels the yard caters for, and which would be optimally reliable.It was at this point that Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf began discussions with Elma Systems. Together, the two companies set about the development of a solution in tune with the yard’s needs. Elma came up with a rotary convertor which converts the shore power to the desired 60hz (hertz).The shore power system of 355A (Ampere), which is installed to the yard’s floating dock, can support up to 250kVA. However, should more power be required, there is an option to add a battery or secondary power source. The Rotary Converter is therefore also equipped with a load sharing system. With this new shore power system, Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf expects to see a reduction in carbon emission, making a significant contribution towards its sustainability ambitions.As an additional benefit, the wider use of shore power means that the yard no longer has to hire in costly diesel generators, and is, therefore, able to offer its clients a more competitively priced project.Marco Roman, of Elma Systems said, “We’re very grateful to Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf for placing their trust in us to develop this customised solution. Also, we value the collaboration that we experienced during this project, from development till installation. It has resulted in a solution that will help, not only Damen, but also the maritime industry as a whole to conduct operations in a cleaner, more environmentally conscious manner in a very smart way.”