Revolutionizing Seafloor Mapping

Ocean Autonomy Cluster member Eelume, in collaboration with Voyis and Exail, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in underwater exploration. Using their All-Terrain Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Eelume has delivered ultra-high-resolution 3D photogrammetry of the seafloor and subsea objects—completely untethered.



This development builds on years of research and innovation at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and within Eelume. The All-Terrain AUV offers a new approach to steering and maneuvering AUVs, addressing the limitations of traditional designs.





ADDRESSING THE LIMITATIONS OF TRADITIONAL AUVS

While traditional AUV designs have performed well for their intended applications, they face challenges in adapting to the growing demands of ocean industries. Eelume’s All-Terrain AUV addresses these challenges with a design that improves existing applications and enables entirely new ones.



3D photogrammetry and 2D photomosaics not only provide an accurate depiction of what truly lies on the seafloor but also serve as a valuable complement to sonar data, effectively filling data gaps in situations where sonar has limitations



“With this technology, we can now uncover the true answer to what actually lies on the seafloor,” says Thomas Nygaard, CEO of Eelume. “Ultra-high-resolution 3D photogrammetry from autonomous underwater vehicles provides detail and accuracy previously unavailable. Combined with the capabilities of our All-Terrain AUV, this enables mapping in marine environments that were challenging to access before.”



REVOLUTIONIZING SUBSEA MAPPING

Eelume’s All-Terrain AUV expands the possibilities for underwater mapping by delivering high-resolution data on the seafloor and subsea objects.



The technology supports industries such as Security and Defense, Research and Academia and Marine Energy, with applications including the monitoring of critical infrastructure, coral reef mapping, mine countermeasures, and marine archaeology.



Pål Liljebäck, CTO of Eelume, highlights the importance of this innovation:

“Achieving this level of precision and versatility in subsea mapping has been a long-standing goal in marine technology. The combination of ultra-high-resolution 3D photogrammetry and our All-Terrain AUV is a significant step forward. The system provides detailed insights into the seafloor and operates untethered in environments that have been difficult to access.”



EXPANDING THE SCOPE OF UNDERWATER OPERATIONS

Recent events have demonstrated the need for enhanced monitoring of critical infrastructure, such as energy pipelines and communication cables on the seafloor. Eelume’s All-Terrain AUV offers a solution with its ability to collect high-resolution data even in challenging environments.



The AUV also supports stakeholders in making informed decisions that help protect sensitive ecosystems like coral reefs, while balancing the diverse interests that rely on ocean resources.





SUPPORTING SUSTAINABLE OCEAN EXPLORATION

Eelume’s technology contributes to sustainable ocean exploration. High-resolution mapping provides researchers and industries with valuable insights into marine ecosystems, enabling better resource management and environmental monitoring.



“Through collaboration and innovation, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, enabling the world to ‘Discover more,’” says Liljebäck.



INNOVATORS IN SUBSEA TECHNOLOGY

Based in Trondheim, Eelume develops highly maneuverable autonomous underwater vehicles for inspection and mapping in marine environments. As a member of the Ocean Autonomy Cluster and FI Ocean Space Incubator, the company is committed to creating practical and sustainable solutions for ocean industries.



This development illustrates how collaboration and technological progress can open new opportunities for research, resource management, and environmental protection. Eelume is among the leaders shaping the future of subsea exploration and ocean technology.



Eelume S-serie All-Terrain AUVs (All-Terrain Auto­nomous Under­water Vehicles)