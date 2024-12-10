Dacon Secures Agreement with FMV

From left: Lasse Stenmark (Dacon), Jan Aspenstam (FMV), Hans Johnsén (FMV), Johanna Josefsson (FMV), Kim Rene Vågeskar (Dacon), Ayeh Abdali (FMV). Photo: Dacon

Dacon AS, a leading manufacturer and supplier of man-overboard rescue equipment, has signed a contract worth 15 million Swedish kronor with the Swedish Armed Forces. The agreement includes the delivery of climbing nets tailored for the navy’s ships, marking an important step in our collaboration with FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces.



The climbing nets to be delivered are designed with a focus on safety, durability, and functionality under demanding conditions. The products meet stringent quality requirements and are adapted for naval operations to ensure effective use during military missions.



“We are very proud to have been chosen as the supplier of this critical equipment. This contract confirms our ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the Armed Forces’ high standards,” says Kim Rene Vageskar, Division Manager at Dacon.



Deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2025 and will also include training and education to ensure long-term reliability and operational readiness.



This agreement strengthens Dacon’s position as a trusted partner for the marine and defence sector and demonstrates our ability to adapt to specialized needs.





