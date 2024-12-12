Pon Power Secures Contract with Vard

Pon Power has signed a contract with Vard for the delivery of main engines and emer¬gency diesel for a new Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV) for Navigare Capital Partners and Norwind Offshore. Illustration: Vard.

About Pon Power

Pon Power is the sole distributor of CAT power solutions in Norway.

Typical applica¬tions are propulsion engines, auxiliary engines and gensets, with a power range from 6.4 to 5420 kW.

Pon Power supply primary- and emergency power to the maritime sector, oil & gas installations and land-based industries.

Pon Power has 150 employees, a third of which are field service mechanics.

Pon Power have a wide service network with easy ac¬cess to overhauls / repairs, and original CAT and MaK parts, as well as technical sup¬port available 24/7.

Our Engineering and Project department has a well proven track record developing and delivering high quality power solutions.

The delivery includes 2 x Cat 3512C (1700eKW) and 2 x Cat C32 (940eKW) generator sets for diesel-electric propulsion with Pon Power Genflex, as well as 1 x C9.3, 274 eKW emergency generator.This is the sixth new CSOV that Vard delivers to Norwind Offshore and partners with Cat engines from Pon Power.“We are proud and grateful for the trust Vard and Norwind have shown us, and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration,” says Bernt Eidsvik, Sales Manager at Pon Power AS.