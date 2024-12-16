Wärtsilä cargo handling system again for three new VLACs

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will supply the cargo handling systems for three new 93,000 m3 capacity Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs). The ships are being built at the Korean shipyard Hanwha OceanI. llustration: Wartsila.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the cargo handling systems for three new 93,000 m3 capacity Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs).



The ships are being built at the Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean Co, formerly known as DSME. Two vessels are for a Greek ship owner and one for a Japanese owner. These two orders, both booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2024, further strengthen Wärtsilä’s position as a market-leading supplier of cargo handling systems.



The Wärtsilä scope for the complete Cargo Handling System encompasses the engineering scope, the material scope, and the supervision, commissioning, and gas trial scope. This comprehensive system is designed to ensure optimal performance and safety in cargo handling operations.



“We are happy to have Wärtsilä as a project partner for these ships. We have earlier worked with them and have complete trust in the efficiency and reliability of their products,” says Mr. Lee, Leader of Basic Design Team, Hanwha Ocean Co.



DESIGNED TO CARRY FULL CARGOES OF AMMONIA

VLACs are essentially Very Large Gas Carriers but designed to carry full cargoes of ammonia. Since ammonia has a high specific gravity, VLAC cargo tanks and hulls need to be reinforced, and the vessels will have a deeper draught when fully loaded.



“Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has become the largest supplier of complete cargo handling systems for vessels in this segment,” comments Patrick Ha, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions. “We have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Hanwha and look forward to building an even stronger relationship with ship owners through this project. We are very pleased to continue this relationship with both companies, and fully committed to providing our full support throughout this latest project.”



The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in Q2 2025.

