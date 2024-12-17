Marin Teknikk has secured contract in exclusive market

About Geoquip Marine

Geoquip Marine specializes in offshore geotechnical site investigations and engineering solutions, delivering reliable data to support various markets including offshore renewables, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and scientific research.

They operate a fleet of advanced vessels and drilling rigs, equipped to handle challenging marine environments.

Geoquip Marine emphasizes safety, sustainability, and timely data delivery, ensuring successful project execution worldwide.

Their comprehensive services include data interpretation, laboratory testing, and bespoke investigations from nearshore to ultra-deep waters.

Marin Teknikk AS has entered into an agreement with Geoquip Marine, Switzerland, and Green yard Kleven for design & engineering’s work in connection with the conversion of the supply vessel “Atlantica Provider”, a MT6000 Mk.II PSV design, into a geotechnical vessel. Geoquip has purchased the vessel from Atlantica Shipping for this purpose.After the conversion, the vessel will appear as a specialized offshore vessel for geotechnical operations, and Marin Teknikk greatly appreciates being able to assist the shipping company Geoquip Marine with this assignment. The conversion consists of, among other things, a new extra accommodation module and upgrade of existing with increased office and meeting space, installing a moonpool, extending the shelter deck, rebuilding of cargo systems, new DP system and installation of a GMTR150 drilling rig with associated support systems on and below deck, and new cranes to name a few.The vessel was originally built by Kleven shipyard in 2006 as “Rem Fortune” and is now named “Geoquip Silvretta”. It was built as a PSV with diesel-electric propulsion and is 85.65 meters long and 19.7 meters wide. With the new accommodation module, the vessel will have accommodation for 50 persons. The MT6000 design has been an environmentally friendly design with low fuel consumption and proven to be a popular design to adapt to new segments in the offshore wind and energy support vessel segment.Marin Teknikk has had a long and good collaboration with Green Yard Kleven for many years. With over 40 projects in total, we are very proud that we have now put in place yet another project. It is with pleasure that we note that Geoquip Marine appreciates the Norwegian maritime cluster we have in our region, with many good suppliers, a quality shipyard and a trusted design company. Together, we can deliver a great product in a short time. The vessel arrived at GYK this weekend and we are already well underway with the project.