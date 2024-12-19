Brunvoll Secures Another Thruster Package Contract

Brunvoll’s thruster package consists of two propulsion azimuth thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster. This configuration is the same as the previous vessel announced in May, except that this vessel with be equipped with a slightly larger tunnel thruster. The thruster package does also feature Brunvoll’s Condition Monitoring system, BruCon CMS, for enhanced operational efficiency and decision support."We have implemented several measures to enhance the energy efficiency of these vessels," says Kristian Stavset, Head of Projects at REM Offshore AS. "For propulsion, we selected two retractable azimuth thrusters to improve station-keeping efficiency. Additionally, we installed a larger tunnel thruster specifically for this vessel to reduce noise and vibration, ensuring greater comfort and welfare for the crew onboard."Kristian adds, "This project would not have been possible without exceptional collaboration between multiple companies. We are immensely proud to have brought together so many suppliers from our local maritime cluster to bring this project to life."The vessel named MS “REM Ocean” is designed by Skipsteknisk share the same platform as the previous vessel, ST-245. Although the previous vessel is an Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV), will this vessel be equipped for Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) within the offshore energy industry.Skipsteknisk and REM have emphasized low energy consumption and emissions when developing the vessel. This has resulted in a vessel that uses only half of the energy compared to other equivalent vessels of the same tonnage, with the goal of net-zero emissions. This will be achieved through a combination of different measures like; dual-fuel engines running on methanol, battery packs, lifting-equipment with energy recovery, and a highly efficient propulsion system from Brunvoll.The vessel will, after commissioning enter operation on a long-term contract with DeepOcean, providing subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair services for Equinor.One of the retractable azimuth thrusters is a newly developed and more compact version of Brunvoll’s traditional azimuth combi thrusters, where the thruster functions as a tunnel thruster in retracted position. The new combi thruster design has a significantly lower building height using a similar arrangement for lowering and retracting as used for the non-combi units and offers increased efficiency in retracted position.This statement is from the announcement of the first vessel back in May, but still as relevant today.“Local owner, local yard, local designer, and local propulsion supplier is a testimonial for what the surrounding maritime industry is capable of when we work together. Kudos to REM for trusting local expertise and supporting the local value chain, to build this cutting-edge vessel.This type of multipurpose vessels is something we have a great belief in, and the low energy consumption and emissions will make it very attractive in any market.” Says Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll AS.