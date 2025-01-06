Kongsberg Maritime secures significant contract for Golar Mk2 FLNG vessel

Kongsberg Maritime will provide an integrated package of electrical, safety and propulsion systems for the Golar Mk2 project. Illustration: Kongsberg Maritimer

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a substantial contract to provide an integrated package of electrical, control, safety and propulsion systems for the Golar Mk2 Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) project.



Valued at more than $25 million USD, this contract will see Kongsberg Maritime technology form a key part of the new onboard systems for a major rebuild project in which Golar’s LNG tanker Fuji LNG, will be lengthened by nearly 100 metres and converted to a FLNG vessel. The work is being carried out at the CIMC Raffles shipyard in Yantai, China, and Black & Veatch will supply the topside LNG process plant.



SIGNIFICANT ADVANCEMENT

FLNG technology represents a significant advancement in the liquefied natural gas industry, offering a floating liquefaction plant that is ideal for offshore and remote locations. With a compact footprint and optimised capital expenditure, FLNG installations eliminate the need for permanent infrastructure such as pipelines and onshore facilities. The mobility and reusability of FLNG units allow for redeployment to other fields once gas reserves are depleted, enhancing their economic viability.



Kongsberg Maritime's equipment package for the Golar Mk2 FLNG features two UUC305 azimuth thrusters, electrical systems, and an integrated control and safety system (ICSS). Notably, the thrusters will be equipped with a Heading Control system, leveraging Kongsberg’s expertise in Dynamic Positioning (DP) without requiring full DP capabilities for the FLNG.



COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION

The ICSS provided by Kongsberg Maritime is a comprehensive solution that ensures the safe and efficient operation of the FLNG unit. It integrates control of the process plant, energy management, power distribution, cargo handling, ballast control, and auxiliary systems. The safety systems within the ICSS include the Emergency Shutdown System (ESD), Fire and Gas Detection System (F&G), and Process Shutdown System (PSD), ensuring robust protection and operational integrity.



KEY PROVIDER

Morten Skjong, Golar LNG’s Project Manager for the MK II FLNG, said: “Kongsberg Maritime has been a trusted supplier to Golar LNG’s floating portfolio for decades and we are pleased to have them as a key provider for our next generation floating LNG production unit, the MK II FLNG.

“As an FLNG operator that takes on 20+ year contracts, Golar is reliant on quality solutions not only for the project execution phase but products and services such as Kongsberg’s that will serve us reliably during the full term of the operations contract.”



Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime, commented: "Golar is a long-standing player in the LNG market and a pioneer with their conversion concepts for the Fuji LNG tanker to FLNG. KM is proud to continue our support and cooperation on this innovative conversion project, to support the growing global demand for LNG."



Vegard Skår, Vice President – Sales, Offshore Production Units, added: "We have worked closely with Golar from the early design phase of this complex project, securing a large scope of supply for their Mk2 vessel. The systems to be delivered are all critical components in the safe and reliable operation of an FLNG vessel. There has been excellent collaboration with CIMC Raffles, and Black & Veatch during the design phase, and we look forward continuing this progressive approach to ensure full integration of many systems during this complex conversion project.”

