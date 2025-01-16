Napier Selects UniSea Maindeck and Inspections

‍About Napier

After starting as a wellboat operator in 1995, Napier became Norway’s first harvest vessel company in 2008.

Today, the company is the leading player in this market with four vessels, all on long-term contracts for Norwegian fish farmers, and two new ships under construction.

The company is headquartered in Bømlo and will have about 130 employees after the delivery of the two newbuilds.

About UniSea

UniSea is a software provider specializing in solutions for the maritime industry, helping companies streamline operations, enhance compliance, and optimize sustainability efforts.

ith over two decades of experience, UniSea’s suite of digital tools supports shipping companies in managing various operational processes, including safety management, environmental compliance, and performance monitoring.

UniSea is committed to driving digital transformation within the maritime sector by offering user-friendly, integrated solutions that deliver real value to its clients.

UniSea Maindeck is a project management solution designed for technical ship managers to plan and execute dry-docking projects efficiently. UniSea Inspections streamlines inspections by using the power of templates to standardize any type of inspection within an organization. The solution allows for conducting inspections completely offline with a purpose-built mobile app.Christoffer Eidesvik, HSEQ Manager at Napier AS, says: “We have been very satisfied with UniSea’s HSEQ and Operations modules, which have improved our workflows significantly.”Espen Samdal, Technical Manager at Napier AS, added: “As we explored the capabilities of Maindeck and Inspections, it became clear that these modules are the perfect fit for managing our technical projects and ship inspections. UniSea Maindeck’s focus on efficient planning and execution of dry-docking projects aligns perfectly with our operational needs, while the Inspections module empowers our team to standardize and conduct inspections, even offline, through their powerful mobile app. Expanding our use of UniSea’s solutions enables us to maintain operational consistency across our organization, which is also a major benefit.”Kurt Roar Vilhelmsen, CEO of UniSea, commented: "Working with Napier is a privilege and we are happy to have them expand the use of UniSea with additional modules.”