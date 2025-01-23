Strengthen partnership with fleet-widedeployment of the IMAS solution

About Hefring Marine

Hefring Marine is an Icelandic marine technology company that deploys AI, sensor data and edge computing to empower vessel operators and fleet managers to make informed, data-driven decisions in real time to enhance crew safety, fuel efficiency and vessel sustainability.

Hefring Marine’s IMAS delivers real-time decision support, enhancing safety, fuel efficiency, as well as data analytics, monitoring and reporting.

With a presence across various workboat sectors, Hefring Marine helps customers improve safety, efficiency and improve data-driven performance.

About Redningsselskapet

Redningsselskapet, The Norwegian Sea Rescue Society, is a nationwide humanitarian association whose purpose is to save lives, salvage assets and protect the coastal environment of Norwegian waters, as well as undertaking outreach and accident prevention initiatives to improve the safety of those at sea in Norway and abroad.

The vision is “nobody shall drown”, and with 1500 volunteers and professionals we operate 58 SAR vessels along the Norwegian coastline and the two largest lakes.

Following a rigorous two-year competitive selection process, Hefring Marine’s IMAS system has been chosen to be equipped on Redningsselskapet’s entire fleet, further strengthening Norway’s search and rescue capabilities.This agreement marks a significant milestone in the collaboration that began in 2020, when Redningsselskapet became an early adopter of Hefring Marine’s first IMAS prototype. Over the years, the partnership has grown steadily, with eight vessels currently utilizing the innovative system. The newly-announced fleet-wide rollout will take place over 2025 and 2026, ensuring all Redningsselskapet vessels are outfitted with IMAS technology.Gorm Hillgaar, Maritime Director from Redningsselskapet commented: “We are excited to reach this milestone with Hefring Marine, that will solidify our cooperation in the coming years with an expansion of the IMAS system to a fleet level. Through detailed testing and mapping of internal needs, we are positive that the IMAS system will play an important role to meet our strategic goals of optimising fleet utilisation and reducing the carbon footprint of our operations.”IMAS is a state-of-the-art solution that enhances situational awareness, optimises operational efficiency, and improves safety for maritime operations. For Redningsselskapet, this fleet-wide adoption signifies a commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology to safeguard lives and optimize vessel usage along Norway’s rugged coastline.“We are immensely proud of our partnership with the Redningsselskapet, and the full deployment of IMAS across their entire fleet of Norwegian Sea Rescue vessels marks a powerful milestone in our journey together”, said Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO at Hefring Marine. “This decision reinforces our dedication to empowering Redningsselskapet in their lifesaving mission at sea. With our technology crafted to enhance maritime safety, we are thrilled to see it play a pivotal role in such vital operations.”Redningsselskapet, the largest voluntary maritime rescue organization in Norway, plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime safety throughout the country. By equipping its vessels with IMAS, the organization ensures that its fleet administrators and crews have access to the most advanced tools available, enabling safer responses in challenging conditions, heightened training, increased capabilities for analytics and more efficient operations.This partnership exemplifies the critical role technology plays in maritime safety and emergency response. Hefring Marine remains committed to providing innovative solutions that empower maritime operators and rescuers, ensuring that safety remains a top priority in all operations.Together, the two organizations are poised to drive innovation and excellence in search and rescue operations for years to come.