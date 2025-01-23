DanAqua and NordicRAS return as part of DanFish

This autumn, the NordicRAS conference will return to Aalborg, which means that the aquaculture fair, DanAqua, will once again be part of the large fisheries fair, DanFish International, held at the Aalborg Congress & Culture Center (AKKC) from October 7th to 9th. Photo: John Inge Vikan

Now there's good news for aquaculture enthusiasts attending the fair! This autumn, the NordicRAS conference will return to Aalborg, which means that the aquaculture fair, DanAqua, will once again be part of the large fisheries fair, DanFish International, held at the Aalborg Congress & Culture Center (AKKC) from October 7th to 9th.



The first time was in 2013 and most recently in 2017. It has been eight years since DanAqua was part of the renowned fisheries fair, DanFish International, which is held every two years at AKKC. But this year, the NordicRAS conference has set its course for Aalborg once again, and therefore AKKC is reviving the successful aquaculture fair as part of DanFish International 2025, which will take place on two out of the three fair days in October.



A JOYFUL REUNION WITH AALBORG

The NordicRAS conference, organized by DTU Aqua, is held every two years, and this year marks the 7th edition. Since the visit in 2017, the conference has been held in Berlin in 2019 and Tromsø in 2023 – and this year, they are looking forward to returning to Aalborg.



– We are pleased to once again hold the workshop in collaboration with AKKC and alongside DanFish. As the organizer based at DTU Aqua in Hirtshals, there are many practical benefits to holding the workshop in Aalborg, and we especially value our cooperation with AKKC. Aalborg is easy to reach with its airport, and the city is a charming harbor town of a good size, with many hotels and restaurants within walking distance. Additionally, we are looking forward to reconnecting with old friends and colleagues, creating new connections, and learning from others in the industry, says Anne Johanne Tang Dalsgaard, Senior Researcher at DTU Aqua.



FOCUS ON AQUACULTURE AND SUSTAINABILITY

DanAqua and the NordicRAS conference will occupy a dedicated area on the first floor of AKKC. Here, Danish and international buyers and suppliers of aquaculture equipment – both large and small practitioners – will be invited for two days focused on aquaculture.



The NordicRAS conference itself will be an exclusive event for invited participants, focusing on research findings and practical experiences related to the latest developments in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) – a technology that supports sustainability efforts in the sector.

The exhibition section, DanAqua, on the other hand, will be open to all participants at DanFish International 2025, with up to 30 exhibition stands focused exclusively on aquaculture and the latest technologies and solutions across the entire aquaculture sector.



A UNIQUE COMBINATION OF FISHERIES AND AQUACULTURE

At AKKC, they are excited to welcome NordicRAS back to Aalborg – and especially to be able to reintroduce DanAqua as part of DanFish International 2025.



– The reunion of NordicRAS and DanAqua as part of DanFish International 2025 will provide a unique platform for the entire blue economy. By bringing together both fisheries and aquaculture under the same roof, we are creating a space where innovation, technology, and sustainable solutions can be exchanged across sectors, offering insights into the entire value chain – from sea to table. Therefore, we are incredibly excited to welcome NordicRAS back, says Lars Rønnov, Commercial Director at AKKC.



And it's not just AKKC that sees the benefits of combining fisheries and aquaculture.



– DanFish attracts a wide range of professionals from around the world. This helps give the workshop an international flair. This year, the fair will include exhibitors from aquaculture, creating a larger forum for innovation and collaboration, explains Anne Johanne Tang Dalsgaard, Senior Researcher at DTU Aqua.



DanFish International is one of the world's leading trade fairs for fishing equipment and technology, attracting over 12,000 visitors from around the globe. In October, AKKC will open its doors for the 29th edition of the international fisheries fair – and with DanAqua and the NordicRAS conference back on the program, even greater attention and participation are expected in 2025.



From Danfish 2023. Photo: John Inge Vikan From Danfish 2023. Photo: John Inge Vikan