Seaonics secures milestone contract

About Vard

Vard is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 8,000 employees,

Vard operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Through its specialized subsidiaries, Vard develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.

Vard’s long shipbuilding traditions, cutting-edge innovation and technology coupled with its global operations and track record in constructing complex and highly customized vessels have earned its recognition from industry players and enabled it to build strong relationships with its customers.

Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fincantieri S.p.A.

Headquartered in Trieste, Italy, is majority shareholder of Vard with around 98 % of the shares. Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and a global leader in cruise ship design and reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, the Group today has a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and over 20,000 employees.

The advanced equipment will enable the vessels to provide comprehensive maintenance, supply and operational services to offshore oil-and-gas installations. The ECMC systems ensure smooth and precise movements even in challenging sea conditions by compensating for the vessel movement. The simplified design promotes operational safety and efficiency, reducing the time and effort required for cargo handling and personnel transfer.The gangways will secure safe transfer of cargo and personnel from the vessel to the offshore installations, and the cranes have a motion compensated lifting capacity of 15T 3D lift and 15T motion compensated Subsea lift. Both systems have an outreach of 30 meters. The Seaonics ECMC systems utilises directly the benefits of the DC grid solution and battery solution on the vessel.Seaonics Managing Director Håkon Fauske said: "This is a significant milestone for Seaonics and underscores our position as a leading supplier of advanced electric lift and handling equipment. We look forward to collaborating with the shipowner and contributing to smarter, greener and safer operations in the offshore industry."“It has been a long process with good cooperation with the customer and I am certain that the final solution will be very well suited to their operations,” added Sales Manager Petter Nesset.Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam is responsible for building, equipping, sea trials and delivery of the five ships of Vard 3 32 design contracted by Vard Group in November 2024. All five vessels will be delivered in 2027.With this latest contract, the total number of ECMC Gangways and ECMC Cranes Seaonics has sold is 16 and 18 respectively. Both introduced to the market in 2023.