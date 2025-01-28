Maritime Robotics Delivers Advanced USV to DEME

Maritime Robotics

Maritime Robotics is a leading provider of advanced autonomous technology, enabling safe, sustainable and cost-effective maritime operations and applications.

Since 2005, Maritime Robotics has developed and delivered Autonomous Navigation Systems and Uncrewed Surface Vessels to customers worldwide, enhancing the operational capabilities for various maritime applications, including marine mapping and surveying, environmental monitoring, surveillance and inspection, and more.

DEME Group

DEME is a leading solutions provider in offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging, and marine infrastructure.

With nearly 150 years of experience, DEME is a frontrunner in innovation and technology, dedicated to sustainable solutions for global challenges such as climate change, population growth, urbanization, increasing maritime trade, and environmental issues.

This milestone marks another chapter in the strong and fruitful partnership between the two companies, emphasizing their shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in maritime operations.The delivery includes the 2-meter Otter USV and the larger, more advanced 6-meter Mariner USV. The Otter, a fully electric catamaran, is specifically designed for efficient and precise data acquisition in sheltered, coastal, and shallow areas.Complementing this, the Mariner boasts a larger payload capacity and extended operational endurance, enabling more demanding offshore missions. Both vessels underscore a commitment to eco-conscious practices, featuring energy-efficient, low-emission designs.“Maritime Robotics is proud to continue its collaboration with DEME,” said Vegard Evjen Hovstein, CEO & Founder of Maritime Robotics. “The partnership underlines the quality and reliability of our products and the trust our customers place in us.”The Otter and Mariner USVs are designed to deliver precision, performance, and sustainability. The Otter excels in shallow and coastal waters, while the Mariner is equipped for offshore missions with extended endurance and adaptability. Together, they further expand DEME ’s capabilities in data acquisition and operational efficiency, setting new benchmarks in the industry.This collaboration highlights how innovation and sustainability can converge to shape the future of the maritime industry.