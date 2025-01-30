Another ship conversion contract for Green Yard Kleven

Sister vessel Oceanicasub X delivered from Green Yard Kleven in 2024. Photo: Green Yard Kleven

Green Yard Kleven has been awarded another ship conversion contract with Oceanica. This contract is the fifth in a row for the conversion of offshore ships for the Brazilian ship owner.



Green Yard Kleven in Ulsteinvik and the Brazilian ship owner Oceanica are proud to announce that they have signed a contract to convert the vessel Oceanicasub XVII from an Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel to a ship capable of performing Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) operations.



CONFIDENCE

This conversion strengthens the bond between Oceanica and Green Yard even more and is based on mutual confidence that the project will be completed in the most sustainable way, on time, quality, and budget.



Oceanicasub XVII will be equipped with mezzanine decks for ROV equipment, extended crew capacity, and areas for charterers. At the same time, the ship will undergo a general upgrade and class re-approval.



Oceanicasub XVII is a UT712L anchor handler vessel and were originally delivered from Green Yard Kleven as B313 back in 2007 named Rem Balder. The ship was recently bought from Solstad Offshore and had the name Normand Titan.



CLUSTER COOPERATION

The maritime cluster in Norway is important for such conversions. Local suppliers such as Volti, Ulmatec, Rovde Møbel, and Westing will be involved, and the ship will be dry-docked at the neighbor dockyard Ulstein.

The design of the conversion is done by Marin Teknikk. This will be another project in a long row of projects in the good cooperation between Green Yard amd MT, both on ships originally designed by MT and on other designs.



It is important for us to try to keep the same team as for the earlier conversions, and we have strong confidence in Green Yard Kleven and the other companies involved, says Director for Engineering and Operations, Fernando Cesar Dos Santos in Oceanica.



SUSTAINABLE CONVERSION

Green Yard Kleven focuses on sustainability, including environmental, social, and governmental sustainability. Ensuring the best working conditions for our workers, maintaining our competence, and transferring competence to new generations is important. In the same way, being innovative in how to perform the work sustainably, improve circularity and reduce environmental footprint are the main goals.



In this project, as in all our projects, we try to reuse as much as possible. We plan to use second-hand components on this project and also get all the components that are removed from this vessel into the second-hand market.



“We will have both interior parts and machinery components for sale from this project”, says Sales Manager Retrofit, Karl Johan Barstad.



“I'm very satisfied that our good customer Oceanica came back to us for the fifth time. This shows that our team does a good job that the customers appreciate. The project also secures good activity for the yard in the upcoming months”, says CEO Hans Jørgen Fedog.



HIGH ACTIVITY

At the time, Green Yard Kleven have ongoing conversions for Geoquip and Sea Shipping, and also a new building project for an Offshore Energy Vessel for OMV Petrom.

The sister yard Green Yard Feda also has several projects ongoing for shipowners such as Ross Offshore and DOF/Maersk.





