Frøy with new fish carrier

Frøy's new fish carrier is designed to meet future demands from customers and autohorities. Improved fish welfare, biosecurity, and energy efficiency have been the driving forces in the design process. Illustration: Salt Ship Design

The shipping company Frøy AS has signed a contract with Murueta Shipyard in Northern Spain for the construction of a groundbreaking fish carrier that will set the standard for future aquaculture vessels.



Frøy's new fish carrier is designed to meet future demands from customers and autohorities. Improved fish welfare, biosecurity, and energy efficiency have been the driving forces in the design process. With modular and smart solutions, the vessel can easily be adapted to integrate future technology.



CONTINUOUSLY EVOLVING

– We operate in an industry where new technologies and solutions are continuously evolving. With this vessel, we are at the forefront and have the ability to adapt the vessel to important innovations continuously. Frøy aims to consistently deliver the best fish carrier service in the market, ensuring we do our part to support the growth of the aquaculture industry, says Tonje Foss, CEO of Frøy. The vessel is expected to be delivered in the autumn of 2027.



The vessel is designed in close collaboration with Salt Ship Design and comes with a fish handling package from MMC First Process. This ensures that we build on previous experiences while integrating new solutions. With a length of 87.7 meters, a width of 20.6 meters, and a cargo volume of 4500 cubic meters, this vessel represents a combination of proven technology and innovative approaches.



In the development of this vessel, we have taken significantly greater ownership of the design and functionality than before. Every design choice has been made with a holistic approach and a strong focus on optimization at all levels, says Kristian Reiten, CTO of Frøy.



A NEW STANDARD

The fish carrier will include several innovative solutions that improve both fish welfare and biosecurity.



– A key technological choice is the new well circulation system, which is far more energy-efficient than traditional solutions. By reducing the amount of piping, optimizing pipe routes, and lowering lift height, Frøy has managed to combine better water quality for the fish with lower energy consumption, explains Reiten.



The vessel is prepared for future energy sources, with a modular design that can be adapted to both hybrid technology and alternative fuel solutions.



– We have prioritized a data-driven approach to achieve lower emissions and more energy-efficient operations. Analysis of data from our existing vessels under various operating conditions has helped us choose the most optimal solutions, Reiten explains.



EMPHASIZED HIGH CYBERSECURITY

Frøy has also emphasized high cybersecurity. The vessel will be the first in the world with DNV notation Cyber Secure (+), ensuring a high level of IT security. It also has DNV notation Fish Carrier (Live) and DP1 notation for dynamic positioning.



– An important factor we must consider is the security of the IT-deliverables, as well as documentation of fish welfare, energy consumption, and sustainability requirements. We believe that by offering such services throughout the entire process – from design and construction to operation – we will add extra value to our customers, adds Reiten.



The fish carrier will include several innovative solutions that improve both fish welfare and biosecurity. Illustration: Salt Ship Design The vessel will be the first in the world with DNV notation Cyber Secure (+), ensuring a high level of IT security. Illustration: Salt Ship Design