IWS Seawalker wins 2025 Offshore Energy Vessel of the Year Award

About Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime is a global marine technology company providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors.

Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, Kongsberg Maritime has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities in 34 countries.

Kongsberg Maritime solutions cover all aspects of marine automation, safety, manoeuvring, navigation, and dynamic positioning as well as energy management, deck handling and propulsion systems, and ship design services.

IWS Seawalker is one of six “Skywalker Class” CSOVs in the Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) fleet in Norway. The vessel is based on Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 DE ship design. The award recognises an owner, designer, and builder of an offshore energy vessel “that has set industry benchmarks through innovative design and efficient operation.”“We greatly appreciate the good cooperation with IWS. That we have received this award together is just amazing,” says Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, Vice President Kongsberg Ship Design. “This series of vessels is a game changer in the offshore wind space.”The Skywalker Class was designed specifically for the offshore wind operations, focusing on reduced emissions and enhanced sustainability. The UT 5519 DE has a novel, double-ended hull form and propulsion set-up, which draws on years of Kongsberg Maritime’s in-house R&D and operational experience in wind farm service vessel design that minimises emissions and maximises manoeuvrability and efficiency.Kongsberg Maritime had an extensive scope of supply for all six Skywalker Class ships. The company provided design and system integration, with main propulsion coming from four, US 255 L PM azimuth thrusters, with permanent magnet (PM) motors. This offers fully symmetrical propulsion and manoeuvring system, matching the symmetrical hull design, fore and aft.The double-ended configuration is perfect for DP and the walk-to-work application. Kongsberg Maritime’s DP system allows the operator to use a fully automated mode when travelling between turbines on a pre-defined transit plan for maximum efficiency.The Skywalker class vessels have IMO Tier 3 engines and a 2.2MWh battery back. The vessels also prioritise crew wellbeing, which is critical for morale and productivity.